Death toll from Madagascar boat accident rises to 64
Reuters | Antananarivo | Updated: 22-12-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 13:34 IST
A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar killed at least 64 people, and searches were underway for 24 missing passengers, the maritime agency said on Wednesday.
Fifty people were found alive, the Maritime and River Port Agency said.
