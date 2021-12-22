Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a few targeted attacks on people belonging to religious minority communities by terrorists sponsored from across the border, and four terrorists involved in the incidents have been killed, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he also said that there has been an overall decline in terrorist incidents from 417 in 2018 to 203 in 2021 till 30th November, 2021 and the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved.

Updated: 22-12-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:11 IST
Four terrorists involved in attack on religious minorities in J-K killed: minister
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he also said that there has been an overall decline in terrorist incidents from 417 in 2018 to 203 in 2021 (till 30th November, 2021) and the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. "However, there have been a few targeted attacks on people belonging to religious minority communities by terrorists sponsored from across the border," he said.

"Seven persons have been arrested in connection with attacks on religious minorities while four terrorists involved in these incidents have been killed. Seven accused including one absconder have been charge sheeted," he said.

The minister said a robust security and intelligence grid is in place to prevent any terrorist attack. In addition, day and night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists are being carried out.

Besides, he said, round-the-clock checking at 'nakas' and road opening parties are being adequately augmented at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack.

Rai also said the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has been constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir government for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases.

He also said that the SIA shall be the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.

