Left Menu

Kerala Congress chief PT Thomas passes away

Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, PT Thomas, Congress MLA has passed away on Wednesday.

ANI | Kerala | Updated: 22-12-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:37 IST
Kerala Congress chief PT Thomas passes away
PT Thomas (Source: PT Thomas Facebook page). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, PT Thomas, Congress MLA has passed away on Wednesday. Thomas was undergoing cancer treatment in Tamil Nadu's Vellore for the last one month, where he passed away at 10:15 am.

He was a Congress MLA from the Thrikkakkara constituency and was also the working President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Thomas had been elected as an MLA four times and as a Lok Sabha MP for one.

He became the MLA for the first time in 1991 from the Thodupuzha constituency in the Idukki district and he repeated the victory in 2001. In the years 2016 and 2021, he won the assembly from the Thrikkakkara constituency. While in 2009, he won the Lok Sabha seat from the Idukki constituency. Earlier, he had served as the editor and managing director of the 'Veekshanam', the mouthpiece of the Indian National Congress.

He is survived by his wife Uma Thomas and two sons-- Vishnu Thomas and Vivek Thomas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021