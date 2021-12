BRIEF-China Evergrande Says Risk Management Committee Will Actively Engage With Group's Creditors

China Evergrande Group: * ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

* RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE IS UTILIZING ITS EXTENSIVE RESOURCES AND WILL ACTIVELY ENGAGE WITH GROUP'S CREDITORS * RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE TO HELP MITIGATE GROUP'S RISK AND PROTECT LEGITIMATE INTEREST OF PARTIES Further company coverage:

