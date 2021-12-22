Russia expects security talks right at start of next year -Ifax cites formin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:59 IST
The first round of talks on Russia's security demands are expected to take place right at the start of next year, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would seek meaningful discussions with Moscow early next year to address tensions amid a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border.
