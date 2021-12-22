Left Menu

Delhi Police files charge sheet in Rohini court shootout case

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against seven accused in a case related to the shootout in the Rohini court in which jailed gangster Jitender Gogi and two assailants dressed as lawyers were killed.The assailants, who were from the rival gang, opened fire at undertrial prisoner Gogi inside a courtroom where a murder case was being heard against him on September 24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:07 IST
Delhi Police files charge sheet in Rohini court shootout case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against seven accused in a case related to the shootout in the Rohini court in which jailed gangster Jitender Gogi and two assailants dressed as lawyers were killed.

The assailants, who were from the rival gang, opened fire at undertrial prisoner Gogi inside a courtroom where a murder case was being heard against him on September 24. The duo were then killed in a swift police counter-fire.

The charge sheet, filed on December 20, named gangsters Tillu and Naveen Bali, Umang Yadav, Vinay Yadav, Ashish Yadav and the two deceased -- Rahul K and Jagdeep Jagga -- as accused.

The police filed the final report for offences under sections 302 (murder), 120B (conspiracy), 353 (assault), 201 (destruction of evidence), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident had happened inside courtroom number 207 presided by Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh. In video footage of the shootout involving the two attackers, gunshots were heard and policemen and lawyers were seen in a scramble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021