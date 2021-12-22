Left Menu

Russia says Iran nuclear talks to resume before year-end

22-12-2021
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was paused at Iran's request last week, would resume before the end of this year.

Diplomats have told Reuters the indirect U.S.-Iran talks on bringing both backs into full compliance with the deal were due to resume in late December.

