DRDO conducts maiden flight test of indigenously developed missile ‘Pralay’

The Missile is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and many new technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:26 IST
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this maiden development flight trial. Image Credit: Twitter(@PRO_Vizag)
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay', from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on December 22, 2021. The mission has met all its objectives. The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily.

All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the down range ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events.

The Missile is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and many new technologies. The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometre and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this maiden development flight trial. He complimented DRDO for the fast track development and successful launch of modern surface-to-surface missile.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the team and said that this is a new generation surface-to-surface missile equipped with modern technologies and induction of this weapon system will give the necessary impetus to the Armed Forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)

