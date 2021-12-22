Biden aide Sullivan says U.S., Israel need joint strategy on critical issues
The United States and Israel are at a "critical juncture" on various security issues and should develop a joint strategy, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a Jerusalem visit on Wednesday.
The remarks were relayed in a transcript of the meeting issued by Bennett's office.
