SHO 'flees away' with Rs 25,000 bribe money; suspended

SHO 'flees away' with Rs 25,000 bribe money; suspended
A police officer was suspended after he gave the vigilance officials a slip and allegedly fled away with bribe money, officials said on Wednesday.

In a complaint, the vigilance department of the Himachal Pradesh Police stated that Neera Rana, station house officer (SHO) at Nadaun police station here, tried to run over his car on the officials when they tried to apprehend him.

The vigilance department had received a complaint from one Shiv Singh from Mandi that officer Rana had been demanding Rs 25,000 bribe to get some work done.

Based on this complaint, the vigilance department laid a trap and asked the complainant to hand Rana the money so they could catch him red handed. Lal Man Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, alleged that Rana collected the money but managed to flee in his personal car. Sharma said the SHO even tried to ram his car into the vigilance officials when they tried to stop him.

The car has been recovered from a cricket stadium nearby, the DSP said.

The police are yet to trace him.

An inquiry has also been ordered against Rana, he said.

