Over 20 kg of heroin seized, 6 arrested

Tuticorin TN, Sep 22 PTI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:49 IST
Over 20 kg of heroin seized, 6 arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Over 20 kg of heroin has been seized and six people have been arrested in this connection, police said here on Wednesday. According to police sources, a special team, on patrol, found three persons moving about suspiciously on Tuesday and detained them for questioning. Upon checking their bags, the team found 162 gm of heroin, the sources said. Based on information from the trio, the team raided a house, found three more people with 21 kg of the drug and arrested them. Totally, the value of the heroin is said to be Rs 21 crore, the sources added. District Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar appreciated the team and felicitated it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

