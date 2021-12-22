ED arrests red sanders smuggling kingpin in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the ''kingpin'' of a red sanders wood smuggling syndicate in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering investigation against him and others, the agency said on Wednesday.

''History-sheeter'' Badshah Majid Malik was arrested on Tuesday and later produced before a local court that sent him to the ED custody till December 24, it said.

He was called for questioning by the agency after it carried our raids against him in Mumbai and its suburbs on December 20.

''During the recording of statement, Malik had been non-cooperative, evasive and did not divulge any relevant information,'' the ED said.

The ED case of money laundering against Malik is based on a probe of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) that seized 7.8 metric tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 3.12 crore. ''That consignment was being exported on the basis of forged documents in the names of companies at SEZ (special economic zone) and had been mis-declared as fabric glue, radiators and assorted colours.

''Investigation by DRI brought out that Malik was the kingpin of the smuggling syndicate and that the syndicate had already smuggled 17 consignments of red sanders worth Rs 48 crore out of India,'' it said.

Red sanders is listed in Appendix II of the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) and its export from India is restricted under the country's foreign trade policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)