President Kovind witnesses operational demonstration by Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:12 IST
President Kovind witnessing operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi today (Photo/Twitter: President of India). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi. "President Kovind witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi. The event displayed the combat capability of ships and aircraft of the navy and showcased naval prowess and operations," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

President Kovind visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant' under construction at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi and lauded the development of indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities. "President Kovind visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant' under construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kochi. The President lauded the development of indigenous naval shipbuilding capabilities as a shining example of the nation's quest for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', Kovind further tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

