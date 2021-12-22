EU Commission procedure against Poland is attack on sovereignty, says deputy minister
The European Commission's decision to launch an infringement procedure against Poland is an attack on the Polish constitution and the country's sovereignty, a deputy justice minister said on Wednesday.
"The EC is initiating proceedings and wants to subordinate the Constitutional Tribunal in Poland to EU law," Sebastian Kaleta wrote on Twitter. "This is an attack on the Polish constitution and our sovereignty."
