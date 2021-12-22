Left Menu

EU Commission procedure against Poland is attack on sovereignty, says deputy minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:26 IST
  • Poland

The European Commission's decision to launch an infringement procedure against Poland is an attack on the Polish constitution and the country's sovereignty, a deputy justice minister said on Wednesday.

"The EC is initiating proceedings and wants to subordinate the Constitutional Tribunal in Poland to EU law," Sebastian Kaleta wrote on Twitter. "This is an attack on the Polish constitution and our sovereignty."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

