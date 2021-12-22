Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra appointed acting chief justice of Uttarakhand HC

Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said Justice Mishra, the senior-most judge of the Uttarakhand HC, will be the acting chief justice with effect from December 24 consequent upon the retirement of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan.

Justice Chauhan demits office on Thursday on the eve of turning 62 -- the retirement age for high court judges.