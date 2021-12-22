Left Menu

Tailor found dead on Noida road

He had been living in Noida and worked as a tailor, the officer said.Prima facie it appears that the man had a dispute with someone known to him which resulted in his killing with a sharp object, Singh said.An FIR has been lodged and four police teams have been formed while forensic experts have also reviewed the crime spot, he said, adding that the case would be worked out soon.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:42 IST
Tailor found dead on Noida road
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old tailor's body bearing injury marks was found abandoned on a road in Noida on Wednesday, prompting police to launch a murder investigation, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the body was found on a road between two residential areas in Sector 104, under Sector 39 police station limits, in the morning.

''A local police team immediately reached the spot to inspect the situation. Rs 12,000 cash was found in a pocket of a trouser of the man along with an identity card that helped the police establish his identity,'' Singh said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Singh, a native of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He had been living in Noida and worked as a tailor, the officer said.

''Prima facie it appears that the man had a dispute with someone known to him which resulted in his killing with a sharp object," Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged and four police teams have been formed while forensic experts have also reviewed the crime spot, he said, adding that the case would be worked out soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021