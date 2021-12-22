Left Menu

Polish PM not worried about media law affecting U.S. ties

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:45 IST
Poland's prime minister said on Wednesday he is not worried that a media law affecting a Discovery-owned news channel will have a bad effect on relations with the United States.

"I do not have such concerns, because... we are creating a system that is comparable to what is in Germany, France or Austria," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

