Polish PM not worried about media law affecting U.S. ties
Poland's prime minister said on Wednesday he is not worried that a media law affecting a Discovery-owned news channel will have a bad effect on relations with the United States.
"I do not have such concerns, because... we are creating a system that is comparable to what is in Germany, France or Austria," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
