Cabinet clears MoU between India, Mauritius competition regulators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:08 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a pact between Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Competition Commission of Mauritius (CCM).

An official release said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two regulators is aimed at promoting and strengthening of co-operation in competition law and policy through exchange of information, sharing of best practices and capacity building initiatives.

''It is intended to promote mutual co-operation in the areas of technical co-operation, experience sharing and enforcement co-operation. The resultant outcomes would benefit consumers at large and promote equity and inclusiveness,'' the release said.

Further, the MoU is expected to help address anti-competitive restraints that affect international trade, improve enforcement of the Competition Act and capacity building, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

