Maha FDA seizes medicine that claims to 'cure' diabetes

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:12 IST
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized stocks of a medicine that makes misleading claim to cure diabetes after raiding the premises of a pharma distributor here, FDA officials said on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of FDA RP Chaudhari said drugs inspectors from the agency raided the premises of the distributor at Dombivli on Tuesday on a tip-off and seized stocks worth Rs 25,000 of Amrit Noni D-plus, a medicine whose manufacturer makes unverified claims on its label about curing diabetes.

The action was taken under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) Act, 1954, he said.

The content of the label on Amrit Noni D-plus contravenes the provisions of the Act, the FDA official said, adding further investigation was underway.

''One cannot make claims for curing certain health disorders. Making such claims amount to violation of regulations,'' Chaudhari said.

