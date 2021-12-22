34-yr-old UP man given 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping, kidnapping minor

A man here has been sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 30,000 for kidnapping and raping a minor girl over five years ago, police said Wednesday. The additional district and sessions judge (Court 13) passed the order on Monday convicting Jawed alias Munna, a resident of Parampurwa.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said the minor girl had alleged that Jawed introduced himself as Munna and promised to marry her, and they eloped in May 2017, when she was 17 and the man 30.

The girl had further alleged that when she reached Jawed's home, he asked her for 'Nikah' which she refused, Arun said.

He said she approached the police then and her allegation of rape was confirmed in the subsequent medical examination. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting a woman to compel her for marriage), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 4 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him in May 17 and he was arrested, he said.

During its probe, the police learnt that the accused and the girl were friends and he knew that the girl was a minor in 2017, police said.

Sharing the details of sentencing, Arun said the court awarded him 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine for rape and 7-year jail and Rs 8,000 fine under section 4 of the POCSO Act.

It also awarded him 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine under section 363, 7 years jail and Rs 7,000 fine under section 366 IPC, he said.

The jail terms will run concurrently. The police commissioner also said the man has not been convicted under the Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law passed earlier this year.

