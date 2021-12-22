Terrorists gun down civilian in Srinagar: Police

A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Nawakadal locality of the city on Wednesday, police said.

''At about 5:55 pm, terrorists fired at & critically injured a civilian, namely Rouf Ahmad, near his residence in Nawakadal area of Srinagar,'' a police official said.

He said the injured person was shifted to SMHS hospital here, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

