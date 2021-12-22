Left Menu

Bulgaria has not discussed NATO troop deployment-PM

Petkov's comments came after his defence minister said in a Facebook posting late on Tuesday that the Black Sea country did not need an enhanced NATO military presence and that such a debate might increase tensions in the region. "That topic has neither been discussed in the government, not with any of our (NATO) partners.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:51 IST
Bulgaria has not discussed NATO troop deployment-PM
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria has neither discussed nor taken any decision for an eventual deployment of NATO troops in the Black Sea country as a response to Russia's troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Wednesday. Petkov's comments came after his defence minister said in a Facebook posting late on Tuesday that the Black Sea country did not need an enhanced NATO military presence and that such a debate might increase tensions in the region.

"That topic has neither been discussed in the government, not with any of our (NATO) partners. The defence minister has his own personal opinion, which is by no way the formal position of our government," Petkov told reporters. "I have clearly stated that we are and will be an active member of the European Union and NATO and such type of decisions will be coordinated," he said.

Petkov said that the former communist country, which joined NATO in 2004, would prefer to see more diplomacy and peaceful solutions and less military talk over the security of the eastern flank of EU and NATO. He declined to reveal his personal position on the issue and said any decision would be taken after a detailed pro-and-con analysis and following discussions with Bulgaria's Western allies.

"The less the focus is on the military potential and the more it is on the diplomatic potential, the better for Bulgaria," Petkov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021