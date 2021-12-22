Left Menu

MHA issues look-out circular against SAD MLA Bikram Majithia

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia a day after an FIR was registered against him in a drugs case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:52 IST
SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia a day after an FIR was registered against him in a drugs case. Majithia, who previously served as a minister in Punjab government, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the state government is committed to taking legal action against drug traffickers and delivering justice to Punjabis. Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that a wrong case has been filed against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

