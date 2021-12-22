Left Menu

COVID-19: After January 1, unvaccinated people won't be allowed in public places in Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed in public places in the state after January 1.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed in public places in the state after January 1. "Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places after January 1- marriage hall, hotel, bank, any mall, any government office, bus," Vij said.

He further said that till now there is no case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. "Till now, no Omicron case detected in Haryana. The state government is geared to combat the spread of the Omicron variant and also to deal with any surge in the number of COVID cases.3,11,86,292 vaccine doses administered till December 19 in the State," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 257 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

