Hungary to freeze retail mortgage interest rates at end-Oct levels -PM
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:06 IST
Hungary's government has decided to freeze retail mortgage interest rates at end-October levels to shield borrowers from rising debt servicing costs, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
Orban said the measure would take effect in January and remain in place for a six-month period.
