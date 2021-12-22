Home guards in Assam get lifer in murder case
PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Two home guards were on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment by a sessions court in Assam’s Sonitpur district in a murder case.
The Tezpur Sessions Court handed the sentence to Anjan Nath and Sailen Nath for the crime committed in 2013.
A penalty of Rs 10,000 each was also imposed on the duo by the court.
The home guards have been held guilty for the murder of a person in Niz-Bahaguri area of the district on September 27, 2013.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam’s Sonitpur
- Sailen Nath
- Anjan Nath
Advertisement