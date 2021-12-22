'No COVID-19 vaccination, no salary': Punjab govt issues order

Punjab government has issued a new order under which government employees, who fail to provide their COVID-19 vaccination certificate, will not be paid their salary. The employees are required to upload the vaccination certificates on the Punjab government's job portal to get their salaries.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus variant Omicron across the country, the Punjab government has resorted to stricter measures to encourage people to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed at public places in the state after January 1.

India has so far reported over 200 cases of the new variant, which was first detected in South Africa. According to the Union Health Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases). (ANI)

