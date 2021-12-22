Left Menu

Police ASI, civilian shot dead in separate incidents in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:32 IST
Militants Wednesday shot dead a police officer and a civilian within minutes of each other in two separate incidents in Kashmir valley, officials said.

While the police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the civilian was gunned down in Nawakadal near Eidgah locality of the city, they said.

''At about 6 pm, terrorists fired at & critically injured a civilian namely Rouf Ahmad near his residence in Nawakadal area of Srinagar,'' a police official said.

He said the injured person was shifted to SMHS hospital here, where he succumbed to the injuries.

In another incident shortly afterwards, militants fired at and injured police ASI Mohammad Ashraf outside Bijbehara hospital, the official said.

The injured ASI was taken to the same hospital, from where he was referred to a medical facility in Srinagar, the official said.

However, he said, Ashraf succumbed to the injuries, the official added. The areas have been cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers, he said.

