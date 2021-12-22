Left Menu

CBI registers one more case in West Bengal poll violence

The matter was earlier probed by officials at the Marisdah Police Station in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.It was alleged that the accused and other unidentified persons abducted the victim on March 30 while he was returning home from Kanthi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:33 IST
CBI registers one more case in West Bengal poll violence
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has registered one more case related to West Bengal poll violence, taking the tally of cases registered in connection with the incident to 50.

The central probe agency has booked 11 people in the case related to the death of CPM supporter Janmenjoy Dalai. The matter was earlier probed by officials at the Marisdah Police Station in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

''It was alleged that the accused and other unidentified persons abducted the victim on March 30 while he was returning home from Kanthi. It was further alleged that the accused beat him badly with lathi, iron rod and sharp weapons, and caused deadly wounds all over his body. It was also alleged that he was then left dead by the accused at an empty place,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The cases related to violence during the assembly polls in West Bengal were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court on August 19.

PTI ABS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021