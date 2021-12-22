Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:35 IST
Kiran and Aakarshi win national ranking titles
Kerala's Kiran George and top seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chattisgarh clinched the men's and women's singles titles at the All India senior ranking badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

In the men's summit clash, Kiran defeated the experienced Subhankar Dey 21-17, 21-12 in 39 minutes while the women's singles final was also a one-sided affair as Kashyap dominated qualifier Tanya Hemanth of Karnataka 21-15 21-12.

National champions and women's doubles top seeds Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K got the better of Uttar Pradesh's Shruti Mishra and Shailja Shukla 21-14, 21-16 while the unseeded combination of Rohan Kapoor and Sanjana Santosh defeated S Sunjith and Gowrikrishna TR 21-18, 21-16 to clinch the mixed doubles title. In the men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar R got the better of Ravikrishna P S and Sankarprasad Udaykumar 22-20, 19-21, 21-18. The overall prize money for the tournament is Rs 10 lakh.

