Left Menu

BIMSTEC nations' multi-agency exercise concludes in Pune

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 19:46 IST
BIMSTEC nations' multi-agency exercise concludes in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

PANEX-21, a three-day multi-agency exercise of BIMSTEC countries for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, concluded in Pune on Wednesday, the Indian Army said.

The joint exercise saw the participation of subject matter experts and delegates from BIMSTEC countries -- India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

''The joint exercise PANEX21 of BIMSTEC countries concluded at Pune after an extensive table top exercise to brainstorm contingencies and suggest measures to overcome the challenges of carrying out disaster relief operations during pandemics,'' the Army tweeted.

The exercise began on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021