BIMSTEC nations' multi-agency exercise concludes in Pune
PANEX-21, a three-day multi-agency exercise of BIMSTEC countries for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, concluded in Pune on Wednesday, the Indian Army said.
The joint exercise saw the participation of subject matter experts and delegates from BIMSTEC countries -- India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
''The joint exercise PANEX21 of BIMSTEC countries concluded at Pune after an extensive table top exercise to brainstorm contingencies and suggest measures to overcome the challenges of carrying out disaster relief operations during pandemics,'' the Army tweeted.
The exercise began on December 20.
