Woman grazing cattle near LoC steps on landmine, injured

An 18-year-old woman was injured after a landmine went off as she stepped on it while grazing cattle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Masooma Bano, a resident of Hatlunga Uri, stepped on the landmine planted near the LoC at Hatlunga in Uri sector of Baramulla district of the north Kashmir, a police official said.

Bano was grazing cattle in the area when the incident took place, he said.

Her left leg was wounded in the incident, the official said, adding she has been admitted to a hospital in Uri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)