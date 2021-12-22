Can it order constitution of TN Press Council, asks MHC

Chennai, Dec 22 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Wednesday wondered whether it can order the constitution of a separate Press Council for the state of Tamil Nadu.

The first bench, led by Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari, made the point when two PIL petitions from S Sekaran, who claimed to be a journalist, came up for further hearing, today.

While the first prayed for directions to the Home secretary and the DGP (CB CID), to consider his representations dated September 26, 2019 to form a team to investigate the report conveying fallacious investigation data in idol theft submitted by the then Idol Wing Special Officer A G Pon Manickavel, the second one prayed for another direction to the two officials to consider his yet another representation dated October 19, 2019 to form a team and investigate the economic offence piloted by a Trust by name Airavata Trust.

In his first petition, Sekaran levelled various allegations against Pon Manickavel. He did not locate the criminals who had committed the theft and smuggling of idols and also the investigation conducted by him was 'inefficient' and the probe reports were not true. The second one prayed for a probe against the Trust for its collection of money to retain the judiciary. He suspected that the real motive of the trust was to support Pon Manickavel or anyone. The idol smuggling network had a huge international smuggling network, he had alleged.

Another bench, headed by Justice N Kirubakaran on August 19, doubting the genuineness of the claim of the petitioner that he was a journalist and that he could be the mouthpiece of one Kader Basha, who had involvement in idol theft cases along with other accused, had directed the authorities concerned to constitute within three months, the Tamil Nadu Press Council to weed out fake journalists and streamline the profession. When the matter came up before the first bench today for compliance, the other member of the bench -- P D Audikesavalu, asked why the order passed in August to constitute the Press Council of Tamil Nadu within three months had not been complied with. It would amount to contempt since no petition has been filed seeking extension of time, he added.

It was then the ACJ Bhandari said he was not convinced with the order passed by the earlier bench in August to constitute the Press Council of Tamil Nadu. Such orders cannot be passed by enlarging the scope of the case, he opined.

He then adjourned the matter to January with a direction to the authorities concerned to find out whether there is any law governing the subject.

He also wanted to know from the lawyers around if there was any legislation which permits constitution of a state-level press council. Journalist-turned-lawyer Sanjay Pinto, who was present in the court, replied he has never come across any such law.

The bench then said that it would review by itself the August 19 order, if no statutory provisions are available to constitute the Press Council of Tamil Nadu. It also requested the Bar and the counsel for the Press Council of India to assist the court in the matter and posted the matter for further hearing in January.

