Left Menu

Finance Minister concludes pre-Budget meetings for forthcoming Union Budget 2022-23

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday chaired the pre-budget consultation meetings for Budget 2022-2023 held in virtual mode from December 15 to 22, 20201.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:15 IST
Finance Minister concludes pre-Budget meetings for forthcoming Union Budget 2022-23
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday chaired the pre-budget consultation meetings for Budget 2022-2023 held in virtual mode from December 15 to 22, 20201. As per an official release by the Ministry of Finance, more than 120 invitees representing 7 stakeholder groups participated in 8 meetings scheduled during this period. The stakeholder groups include representatives and experts from Agriculture and Agro-Processing Industry; Industry, Infrastructure, and Climate Change; Financial Sector and Capital Markets; Services and Trade; Social Sector; Trade Union, and Labour Organization and Economists.

Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance were also present during the meetings. Secretaries of other Ministries, departments concerned participated through online mode. The stakeholder groups made several suggestions on various issues that included increased Research and Development spending, infrastructure status for digital services, incentives to hydrogen storage and fuel cell development, rationalisation of income tax slabs, investments in online safety measures etc., among others.

The participants lauded the government's efforts inefficient handling of the economy during the pandemic and retaining India's status as the fastest-growing major economy. Finance Minister Sitharaman thanked the participants for sharing their valuable suggestions and assured them that suggestions will be carefully considered while preparing the Budget 2022-2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021