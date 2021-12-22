Patient admitted at hospital in Delhi's Mangolpuri dies by suicide

Left Menu

A 21-year-old patient at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital killed himself by jumping from the window of a toilet at the facility in Delhis Mangolpuri area on Wednesday morning, police said.Bharat, a resident of Mangolpuri, was addicted to drugs, they said.He was admitted by his family at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at 7 am on Tuesday as a suspected case of poisoning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old patient at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital killed himself by jumping from the window of a toilet at the facility in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday morning, police said.

Bharat, a resident of Mangolpuri, was addicted to drugs, they said.

He was admitted by his family at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at 7 am on Tuesday as a suspected case of poisoning. He had reportedly drunk some poisonous substance at home, a senior police officer said.

Bharat was under treatment at ward no. 4 of the hospital which was located on the second floor of the facility, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, ''We were informed at around 7.30 am about the incident. He was immediately rushed to emergency where he was declared dead. Inquest proceedings in the matter have been initiated.'' According to an eyewitness, he went to the toilet inside his ward on Wednesday and jumped from the window of the toilet, he said.

