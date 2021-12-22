Left Menu

NTH to open testing facility at Varanasi

The National Test House NTH will open a satellite centre at Regional Reference Standard Laboratory RRSL premises here on Thursday to perform testing of all types of textiles and carpet products, an official said. This satellite centre will also conduct quality testing of drinking water, the official added.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:25 IST
NTH to open testing facility at Varanasi
  • Country:
  • India

The National Test House (NTH) will open a satellite centre at Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) premises here on Thursday to perform testing of all types of textiles and carpet products, an official said. This satellite centre will also conduct quality testing of drinking water, the official added. The Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) comes under Legal Metrology, Department of Consumer Affairs.

Currently, RRSLs are located at Faridabad, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. These RRSLs cover the legal metrology works of their respective regions. NTH is a premier scientific organisation engaged in testing, calibration and quality evaluation of raw material and finished product. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi and kickstart multiple development initiatives on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021