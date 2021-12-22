NTH to open testing facility at Varanasi

The National Test House (NTH) will open a satellite centre at Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) premises here on Thursday to perform testing of all types of textiles and carpet products, an official said. This satellite centre will also conduct quality testing of drinking water, the official added. The Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) comes under Legal Metrology, Department of Consumer Affairs.

Currently, RRSLs are located at Faridabad, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. These RRSLs cover the legal metrology works of their respective regions. NTH is a premier scientific organisation engaged in testing, calibration and quality evaluation of raw material and finished product. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi and kickstart multiple development initiatives on Thursday.

