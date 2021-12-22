Left Menu

Govt committed to raising standard of living of people of NER: G. Kishan Reddy

Members desired that the Government should take more pro-active measures and people-oriented schemes so as to generate more employment opportunities in the NER as the region is still more dependent on agriculture. 

Chairman noted the valuable suggestions and feedback given by Members of the Committee for rapid progress and development of the NER. Image Credit: Twitter(@kishanreddybjp)
Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Shri G. Kishan Reddy chaired a meeting of Consultative Committee related to Ministry of Development of North East Region to review and discuss Livelihood schemes being implemented by #MDoNER at Parliament House Annexe here today. MoS Shri B. L. Verma and Members of the Committee, Shri Abdul Khaleque, Ramprit Mandal, C. Lalrosanga and Rebati Tripura were present. Members desired that the Government should take more pro-active measures and people-oriented schemes so as to generate more employment opportunities in the NER as the region is still more dependent on agriculture.

Secretary, MDoNER Shri Lok Ranjan, Tourism Secretary Shri Arvind Singh, NEC Secretary Shri K. Moses Chalai and other senior officials from MDoNER & its sub-ordinate offices, Tourism Ministry and other important Ministries having schemes on livelihood in North East Region were present in the meeting.

Joint Secretary Ms. Anuradha S. Chagti, MDoNER made a comprehensive presentation on the ongoing projects/schemes on livelihood in North Eastern Region (NER) and likely programmes/activities to be undertaken for upliftment of livelihood of the people of the region.

During the meeting, Shri Reddy said that Government of India is fully committed to raise the living standard of the people of NER besides strengthening of infrastructure and connectivity in the region as well as other measures for its holistic development through the collective efforts of all the Union Ministries/Departments. Chairman and other Members of the Committee desired to take more efforts to contribute in socio-economic development of the region. Chairman noted the valuable suggestions and feedback given by Members of the Committee for rapid progress and development of the NER.

(With Inputs from PIB)

