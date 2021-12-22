Nearly 1,300 embankment breaches recorded in Assam since 2000, minister tells Assembly

Assam has witnessed nearly 1,300 instances of river embankment breaching due to heavy flood and erosion in the last 22 years, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Terash Gowalla, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said a total of 1,283 cases of embankment breaches have been reported since 2000.

The minister said the highest number of breaches was recorded in 2004 at 354, while just a single such case was witnessed in 2021.

''We will construct 250-300 kilometres of embankments this year (fiscal). This will include both temporary and permanent works depending upon the condition,'' he added.

To a separate query by Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, Hazarika said funds of Rs 399.30 crore for Flood Management Programme (FMP), under the 11th and 12th Plan, are pending from the Centre.

