Tri-service exercise takes place in Nicobar islands

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:43 IST
A multi-domain tri-service exercise is currently in progress at the strategically important Nicobar group of islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, military officials said on Wednesday.

As part of the exercise, troops of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were mobilised for amphibious landing in close coordination with the paradrop of airborne troops, they noted.

The rapid response capability of Shatrujeet Brigade was validated as the paratroopers, who had moved from the mainland executed an airborne drop in an island territory of the Andamans in a realistic tactical setting, they mentioned.

The airborne drop was done under the Andaman and Nicobar Command, the only joint services operational command of India's defence forces, they noted. Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, witnessed the airborne exercise and complimented the paratroopers for their battle readiness, the officials aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

