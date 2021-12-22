'No vaccine, no entry at public places': Haryana makes 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine must from Jan 1

The Haryana government on Wednesday made the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people to enter malls, restaurants, banks, offices, and other public places starting January 1. Haryana additional chief secretary (health) Rajeev Arora, in a notification, said that only 60 per cent of the state's population have been administered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"As the dose of COVID vaccination has reached 93 per cent whereas the second dose is still lagging behind at 60 per cent (till December 22, 2021). Large numbers of beneficiaries are due and overdue since long for the second dose of COVID vaccination," he said in the order. "Further, new variants of COVID are emerging frequently and recently Omicron cases are showing an increasing trend in our country. Looking into the current scenario steps need to be taken for increasing coverage of vaccination to mitigate the spread of coronavirus," he added.

He further said that emerging situation entails proactive monitoring and focused implementation or vaccination drive besides other measures. According to the new guidelines, entry at places like sabzi mandi, bars, restaurants, hotels, grain markets, departmental stores, liquor, and wine shops, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, local markets, and other places of public gathering should be allowed only to fully vaccinated.

It further said that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel from bus stands, railway stations. "Other places of gathering like religious places, petrol and CNG stations. LPG gas cylinder collection centers, sugar mills, milk booths, ration shops also to allow only fully vaccinated persons," the new guidelines read.

As per the guidelines, both private and government sector banks will only allow fully vaccinated persons. Instruction to these banks may be given accordingly. "No individual including government servants to be allowed to visit government offices without being fully vaccinated," it added.

The COVID-19 vaccination will be also mandatory for eligible students more than 18 years of college or polytechnic. Meanwhile, parks, yogshalas, gym, and fitness centers will only allow those who have received second dose of COVID vaccination.

India has reported over 213 cases of Omicron infections so far. During the winter session of the state assembly, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that after January 1, 2022, the people who have not taken both doses will not be allowed to enter public places.

"From January 1, 2022, the people who have not taken both doses will not be allowed to enter marriage halls, hotels, restaurants, offices, banks, or any other public places. This is to protect ourselves from Omicron and the third wave of Covid," he said, He said that 28 people of the health department have lost their lives due to COVID and compensation has been given to 27 while in one case the documents are yet to be completed. (ANI)

