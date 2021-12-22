Left Menu

Maha: Deepak Kapoor appointed DGIPR head

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@MahaDGIPR)
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed Deepak Kapoor as the head of the Directorate General of Information and Publicity (DGIPR). The DGIPR is the publicity wing of the state government.

Kapoor, who was the vice president and MD of the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC), said after taking over the new post that apart from print and electronic media, social media was also important.

The DGIPR should also make maximum use of social media to propagate government schemes and policies, he said.

Kapoor takes over from Dilip Pandharpatte, who has been appointed as the secretary EGS and Water Conservation department.

