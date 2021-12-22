Left Menu

Sasikala's relative interrogated in Kodanadu case

Coimbatore, Dec 22 PTI The Special Investigating Team SIT, probing into the Kodanadu heist and murder case, on Wednesday interrogated Vivek Jayaraman, a close relative of late former Chief Minister Jayalalithas close aide Sasikala, police said.The team has already questioned more than 30 people, including the manager of Kodanadu Estate in Nilgiris district.

Coimbatore, Dec 22 (PTI): The Special Investigating Team (SIT), probing into the Kodanadu heist and murder case, on Wednesday interrogated Vivek Jayaraman, a close relative of late former Chief Minister Jayalalitha's close aide Sasikala, police said.

The team has already questioned more than 30 people, including the manager of Kodanadu Estate in Nilgiris district. The estate served as a retreat for Jayalalithaa, where a watchman was murdered and a few documents reportedly stolen in 2017.

The interrogation of Sasikala's kin for nearly three hours was part of the investigaton as he was said to have close connection with Kodanadu estate. So far, K V Sayan, the prime accused in the case, Natraj, the estate manager, and policemen, who were on duty at the checkposts when the accused escaped after committing the offence, have been quizzed. The police teams have taken up the task to quiz more witnesses besides estate workers and other suspects. It emerged during the probe that Jayalalithaa's former driver C Kanagaraj and Sayan had allegedly plotted the crime.

A total of 10 people were arrested in the case and a charge sheet was also filed.

