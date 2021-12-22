Kerala HC grants Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation to 8-yr-old who was allegedly humiliated by Pink Police Officer

Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted the compensation amount of Rs 1.50 lakh to an eight-year-old girl who moved a petition against a Pink Police officer for humiliating her and her father on road for alleged theft. Court also ordered the state government to give Rs 25,000 as a legal expense.

The Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the state government to take disciplinary action against the Pink Police officer. Pink Police is the special women protection squad of the Kerala Police.

In the order, Court observed, "We cannot let our daughters grow up in anger, hence, immediate remedial steps should be taken. No one can dispute that her Fundamental Right under Article 21 to lead a dignified and full life was violated. It is not in a contest that the event has traumatized her. It doesn't matter if she (the officer) acted vindictively, viciously or deliberately." "The fact that the eight-year-old Devipriya went through a harrowing experience that could leave a scar on psychological well-being is ipso facto sufficient to grant her reparation under public law remedy," the court observed.

The case pertains that Jayachandran who is a resident of Attingal reached Moonumukku with his eight-year-old daughter on August 27 to watch the movement of a massive cargo to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thumba. At that time, Rajitha, the woman Pink Police officer who was deployed for traffic regulation, accused the father and daughter of stealing her mobile phone which was kept in the police vehicle. Then, the officer and another police officer harassed the duo. Therefore, the girl was crying standing in the road.

Thereafter, the mobile phone was found in the police vehicle, but, no apology was tendered by them to the duo. The video which shows these scenes went viral, the woman officer was transferred and the DGP directed her to undergo behavioural training. The petition also revealed that the officer's action left the child traumatized, requiring medical attention. She could not sleep or attend her online classes for around two weeks.

The plea sought action against the officer and asked for 50 lakh rupees from the state government as compensation. (ANI)

