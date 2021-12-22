Enforce No Mask, No Entry rule at shops, workplaces, orders Delhi Disaster Management Authority

In view of rising COVID-19 cases and variant of concern Omicron, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to enforce 'No Mask, No Entry rule at shops and workplaces. In an official release, DDMA has issued guidelines in view of rising COVID19 cases in the national capital.

As per the DDMA order, "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in National Capital Territory of Delhi." The statement advised the residents to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 125 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in the last six months. On June 22 this year, 134 Covid cases were reported in Delhi.As per Delhi's health bulletin on Wednesday, the positivity rate remained 0.20 per cent for the third consecutive day. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday had informed that Delhi has 34 cases of new Omicron variant of coronavirus in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Of these 17 patients have been discharged and the rest are admitted to other hospitals. (ANI)

