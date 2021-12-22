Canada returnee tests positive for Omicron in Faridabad

A Canada returnee tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus in Faridabad, informed Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday. "A person who came from Canada was reported Omicron positive in Faridabad," the minister told ANI.

He further informed that the state government has announced financial aid of Rs 50,000 to families of those who died due to COVID-19, Rs 2 lakh to Below Poverty Line (BPL) holders, Rs 20 lakh to COVID warriors and Rs 50 lakh to healthcare workers. "We will give Rs 50,000 to (the families) of those who have died due to Covid, Rs 2 lakh to BPL holders, Rs 20 lakh to Covid warriors, and Rs 50 lakh to health workers," Vij said.

Meanwhile, in order to tackle the transmission of the infection, the state government has barred people, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, from public places in the state after January 1. India has so far reported over 200 cases of the new variant, which was first detected in South Africa.

According to the Union Health Ministry's COVID bulletin issued earlier in the day, 213 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases). (ANI)

