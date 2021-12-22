BRIEF-EMA Says It Is On Target To Deliver Implementation Of 2 Major Legislative Tasks By Jan End
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:27 IST
European Medicines Agency:
* EMA-ON TARGET TO DELIVER IMPLEMENTATION OF 2 MAJOR LEGISLATIVE TASKS BY JAN END: VETERINARY MEDICINES REGULATION & CLINICAL TRIALS INFORMATION SYSTEM
