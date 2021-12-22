Left Menu

NIA special court in Kolkata jails 2 for smuggling fake Indian currency notes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:28 IST
NIA special court in Kolkata jails 2 for smuggling fake Indian currency notes
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here on Wednesday jailed two persons for smuggling fake Indian currency notes.

Santosh Mondal, 25, and Pintu Mondal, 20, of West Bengal's Malda district were sentenced to five years and six months of rigorous imprisonment by the court, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

They have also been fined Rs 40,000, the NIA official said.

The case was originally registered in January 2018 in Malda.

The NIA took up the investigation after re-registering the case following the seizure of fake Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 4,62,000 in the denomination of Rs 2,000 from Santosh, the official said.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against them in April 2018.

The two accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes to use the same as genuine Indian currency for unlawful gains, the NIA official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021