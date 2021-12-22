NIA special court in Kolkata jails 2 for smuggling fake Indian currency notes

A special NIA court here on Wednesday jailed two persons for smuggling fake Indian currency notes.

Santosh Mondal, 25, and Pintu Mondal, 20, of West Bengal's Malda district were sentenced to five years and six months of rigorous imprisonment by the court, an official of the premier investigation agency said.

They have also been fined Rs 40,000, the NIA official said.

The case was originally registered in January 2018 in Malda.

The NIA took up the investigation after re-registering the case following the seizure of fake Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 4,62,000 in the denomination of Rs 2,000 from Santosh, the official said.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against them in April 2018.

The two accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes to use the same as genuine Indian currency for unlawful gains, the NIA official said.

