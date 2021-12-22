Left Menu

Israel, U.S. officials discuss concerns over Iran, White House says

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:28 IST
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata met on Wednesday and their delegations discussed concerns over Iran, including its nuclear program, its activities in the region, and its support for proxy groups, the White House said in a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan updated the Israeli delegation on recent developments in the Vienna talks and the two sides exchanged views on the way forward", the White House said.

