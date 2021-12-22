Left Menu

Telangana HC imposes costs of Rs 10,000 on Chief Secretary

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:00 IST
Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI): The Telangana High Court on Wednesday imposed costs of Rs 10,000 on state Chief Secretary over non-filing of counter affidavits in connection with a batch of writ petitions.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, directed the Chief Secretary to deposit the amount in the Prime Minister's relief fund for COVID-19.

While hearing the petitions filed by some people whose lands were acquired by the state government for construction of an irrigation project in Siddipet district, the High Court had earlier directed the Revenue Secretary to file counter applications by today.

Since it was not filed, the court slapped costs of Rs 10,000 on the Chief Secretary, who was also looking after Revenue Department, for not filing the counter despite the court's direction.

The High Court then posted the matter to January 24.

