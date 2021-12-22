Improve intelligence to thwart attempts by terrorists to establish bases in border areas: J&K DGP

Amid a series of encounters in Poonch and Rajouri districts in the past several months, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday directed the officers to improve human intelligence to thwart any attempt by terror groups to set up their bases in the border areas.

Singh also stressed for quick and effective investigation of the cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and other criminal cases.

The police chief was chairing a high-level meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) here to review the security and crime scenario of Jammu province, a police spokesman said.

Eight terrorists were killed in separate encounters in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri this year.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP directed officers to improve the human intelligence resources so that no room is provided to terror groups to establish their bases in borders areas.

He asked for alertness and effective surveillance in border areas to thwart any possible terror activity and stressed for time bound action, the spokesman said.

With regard to the UAPA cases, the DGP called for improving quality and techniques of investigation to ensure the conviction of guilty.

He directed for designating nodal officers who would be following the required process of UAPA cases to ensure that cases are submitted for judicial determination within a prescribed period.

Stressing for quick and effective disposal of criminal cases, the DGP directed that the police personnel deputed in courts should submit the report of their working to the controlling officers on daily basis.

He also directed officers to augment measures for improving capability of personnel in dealing with narcotics cases.

Directing for keen documentation and fulfilling the technicalities of investigation, he said necessary measures and already issued SOPs should be followed for ensuring more convictions in narcotics cases.

The DGP also directed the officers to work out measures to enhance transparency and accountability by taking action against the erring personnel.

He called for transfer and change of personnel at police stations so that efficiency is ensured in their working.

While stressing for proper and appropriate handling of weapons and explosives, the DGP directed for repairing of the damaged weapons for reuse.

He also directed for disposal of seized weapons after getting legal formalities completed, the spokesman said.

The measures regarding the law and order were also discussed during the meeting, which was among others attended by additional director generals of police Mukesh Singh, M K Sinha, Danesh Rana, Inspector Generals of Police Garib Dass, Alok Kumar and other senior officers, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)